Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.88 Million Holdings in C. H. Robinson (CHRW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 167.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,530 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of C. H. Robinson worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other C. H. Robinson news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $662,206.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,932.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lemke sold 4,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $403,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C. H. Robinson opened at $85.68 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. C. H. Robinson has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. C. H. Robinson had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that C. H. Robinson will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C. H. Robinson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Cleveland Research raised C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of C. H. Robinson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS raised C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered C. H. Robinson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C. H. Robinson from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

C. H. Robinson Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

