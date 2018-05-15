RMR Group (RMR) Given a $88.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $88.00 price target on RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $78.25 on Monday. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of -0.20.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

