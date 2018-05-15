Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,075 Shares of DXC Technology (DXC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,075 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for 0.8% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $18,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $513,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,013,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 638,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,361,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,067 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $102.72 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 27th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.