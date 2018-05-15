Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 200,366 Shares of Fifth Third Bank (FITB)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,366 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bank were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Afam Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 221,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bank by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 498,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270,980 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bank by 531.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,422 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 530,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 196,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bank alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bank news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emerson L. Brumback sold 3,000 shares of Fifth Third Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,101.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bank opened at $34.03 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bank has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fifth Third Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bank’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Fifth Third Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bank from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Fifth Third Bank Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.