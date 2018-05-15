Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology opened at $53.00 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $665,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,846.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,809 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

