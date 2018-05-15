Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Position in E-Trade (ETFC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 82.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E-Trade were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of E-Trade by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,599,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,337 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in E-Trade by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,637,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in E-Trade by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in E-Trade by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,536,000 after purchasing an additional 186,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in E-Trade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of E-Trade from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of E-Trade from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of E-Trade in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, UBS lifted their target price on shares of E-Trade from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

In related news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of E-Trade opened at $63.87 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. E-Trade has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. E-Trade had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. E-Trade’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that E-Trade will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

E-Trade Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

