Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

RBA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. 498,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,081. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,050,611.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 94,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,996,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,711,000 after purchasing an additional 243,637 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,953,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,172 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,850,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

