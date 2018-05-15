Rise 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $535.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. In the last week, Rise has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $535.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00154849 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039105 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010125 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012046 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003726 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 124,480,010 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

