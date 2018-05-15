Ripple 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $507.09 Million (XRP)

Ripple (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Ripple has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Ripple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00008511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Bitstamp, Tripe Dice Exchange and GOPAX. Ripple has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and $507.09 million worth of Ripple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004228 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000827 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00783896 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00059314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00149149 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00093173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017662 BTC.

About Ripple

Ripple’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. Ripple’s total supply is 99,992,233,977 coins and its circulating supply is 39,189,968,239 coins. The Reddit community for Ripple is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ripple is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for Ripple is ripple.com . Ripple’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling Ripple

Ripple can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Poloniex, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, Bitstamp, Ripple China, Tripe Dice Exchange, Abucoins, Bitfinex, Exmo, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, Orionx, Koineks, Binance, Bits Blockchain, LakeBTC, BX Thailand, CoinFalcon, Kuna, GOPAX, Zebpay, Kraken, xBTCe, Bitlish, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit, BTC Markets, BTCTurk, The Rock Trading, BitBay, Qryptos, Mr. Exchange, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, Quoine, CoinBene, CEX.IO, Exrates, Gatehub, Bithumb, CoinEx Market, Bitbank, BitMarket, Bittrex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Korbit, Bitso, Coinrail, BCEX, Bitsane, ZB.COM, Indodax, CoinEgg, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Braziliex, Huobi, OTCBTC, Unocoin, OKEx, Ovis, RippleFox, Cryptomate and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripple using one of the exchanges listed above.

