RichCoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (RICHX)

RichCoin (CURRENCY:RICHX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, RichCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RichCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RichCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of RichCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004160 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00761589 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00149140 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00091950 BTC.

RichCoin Coin Profile

RichCoin’s total supply is 5,925,522 coins.

RichCoin Coin Trading

RichCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

