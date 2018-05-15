Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric (EMR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,040,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,860,104,000 after purchasing an additional 262,289 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 14,322,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,158,000 after acquiring an additional 564,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,517,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,189,000 after acquiring an additional 185,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,525,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,059,000 after acquiring an additional 861,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,105,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,412,000 after acquiring an additional 562,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $72.16 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $71.89 and a 1-year high of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.26 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.45 to $56.77 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

