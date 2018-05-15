RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Purchases 250,000 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,004,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Grain Co Continental purchased 400,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $624,000.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Grain Co Continental purchased 1,100,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00.

RiceBran Technologies traded down $0.02, hitting $1.57, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,794. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.20% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

