RIB Software (RIB) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($38.10) target price on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIB. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($38.10) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS set a €19.25 ($22.92) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.30 ($25.36) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RIB Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.92 ($30.85).

Shares of RIB Software stock opened at €21.92 ($26.10) on Friday. RIB Software has a 52-week low of €11.43 ($13.61) and a 52-week high of €35.16 ($41.86).

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

