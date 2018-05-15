Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals opened at $28.58 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

