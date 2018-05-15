Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,655 Shares of CSRA Inc (CSRA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of CSRA worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of CSRA in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,049,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CSRA by 16,361.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,066,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,210 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSRA in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,952,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSRA by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSRA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,627,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,061,000 after purchasing an additional 418,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CSRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Drexel Hamilton lowered CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price target on CSRA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSRA in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

NYSE:CSRA opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. CSRA Inc has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

CSRA Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

