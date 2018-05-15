Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.04 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Garmin worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,665 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,012,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,907,000 after acquiring an additional 393,740 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,624,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 191,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Garmin by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,460,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 163,211 shares in the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In other news, Director Donald Eller sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $232,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $116,916.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,426,114 shares of company stock worth $145,437,610. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin opened at $59.39 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $59.38.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Garmin’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

