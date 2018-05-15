Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Brunswick worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $182,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.66.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

