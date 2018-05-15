Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (OSK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Oshkosh worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,731,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 438,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.23.

NYSE:OSK opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $73.94 and a 52-week high of $74.84.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Oshkosh news, Director Peter B. Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $130,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

