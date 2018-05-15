RFG Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,386 Shares of AT&T (T)

RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 49,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on T. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

AT&T opened at $32.19 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

