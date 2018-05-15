Rexnord (RXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RXN opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

