Revlon (REV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price objective on Revlon and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of Revlon opened at $17.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.48. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that Revlon will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Revlon by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 464,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 305,559 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 129,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Revlon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Revlon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revlon by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.