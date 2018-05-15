Revlon (REV) Debt Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Revlon (NYSE:REV) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.75% coupon and is set to mature on February 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $72.00 and was trading at $74.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

REV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revlon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Revlon traded down $0.45, reaching $16.85, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,401. Revlon has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $937.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. research analysts predict that Revlon will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Revlon by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revlon by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 129,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revlon by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Revlon by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 464,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 305,559 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

