Reviewing Vuzix (VUZI) & The Competition

Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) is one of 43 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vuzix to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vuzix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $5.54 million -$19.63 million -5.25 Vuzix Competitors $4.86 billion $256.26 million 18.97

Vuzix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -354.57% -89.53% -76.95% Vuzix Competitors -305.20% -25.24% -12.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vuzix has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vuzix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vuzix Competitors 298 1340 1840 105 2.49

Vuzix currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.26%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Vuzix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Vuzix rivals beat Vuzix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming. The company's products also include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; AR wearable products, which provide users with a live, direct, or indirect view of a physical real-world environment. Its products are worn as eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. In addition, it offers an app store on its Websites where users can download and purchase applications, including third party applications; VUZIX Basics, an application that provides the fundamental benefits of smart glasses to users; and VUZIX Basics Video provides remote telepresence capabilities. Further, the company provides waveguide optics and design reference kits, and custom and engineering solutions. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to consumers, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, value added resellers, and Webstores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

