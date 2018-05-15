Reviewing Premier (PINC) & Sodexo (SDXAY)

Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) and Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sodexo pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Premier does not pay a dividend. Sodexo pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Premier has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sodexo has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier and Sodexo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $1.45 billion 2.98 $113.42 million $1.61 19.84 Sodexo $24.32 billion 0.61 $794.57 million $6.49 3.04

Sodexo has higher revenue and earnings than Premier. Sodexo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Premier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sodexo shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sodexo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Sodexo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier 23.33% -21.96% 11.48% Sodexo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Premier and Sodexo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 6 9 0 2.60 Sodexo 0 3 2 0 2.40

Premier presently has a consensus price target of $37.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Premier’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Premier is more favorable than Sodexo.

Summary

Premier beats Sodexo on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; and performance improvement collaborative, advisory, and government and insurance management services. This segment provides various PremierConnect domains comprising PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain for lowering supply chain costs; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates member's custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Sodexo

Sodexo S.A. develops, manages, and delivers on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home services worldwide. The company offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporates, governments, healthcare and seniors, universities, schools, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers. It also provides benefits and rewards services, which comprise employee benefits, incentive and recognition programs, expense management, public benefits, and gift cards and boxes. In addition, the company offers concierge services; and in-home care services comprising assistance with eating, bathing, walking, and housecleaning, as well as helps in maintaining social contact and relationships. Further, it provides grocery shopping, going to work, and a doctor's appointment services; and operates child day-care centers. The company was formerly known as Sodexho Alliance and changed its name to Sodexo S.A. in 2008. Sodexo S.A. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

