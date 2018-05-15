Reviewing PICO (PICO) and Innovative Industrial (IIPR)

PICO (NASDAQ: PICO) and Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PICO and Innovative Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innovative Industrial has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Innovative Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial is more favorable than PICO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PICO and Innovative Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO $36.28 million 7.01 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Innovative Industrial $6.42 million 32.36 -$70,000.00 $0.67 48.76

PICO has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial.

Risk and Volatility

PICO has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of PICO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Innovative Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PICO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Innovative Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Innovative Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PICO does not pay a dividend. Innovative Industrial pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares PICO and Innovative Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO -67.55% -1.60% -1.33% Innovative Industrial 14.26% 1.42% 1.21%

Summary

Innovative Industrial beats PICO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PICO

PICO Holdings, Inc. engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Innovative Industrial

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

