Reviewing PDF Solutions (PDFS) and Perficient (PRFT)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.2% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of PDF Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PDF Solutions and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Perficient 0 1 2 0 2.67

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.33%. Perficient has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Perficient.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -2.23% -1.14% -1.01% Perficient 4.20% 9.70% 7.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDF Solutions and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $101.87 million 3.40 -$1.33 million ($0.04) -270.50 Perficient $485.26 million 1.78 $18.58 million $0.95 25.94

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perficient beats PDF Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio ?char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides product configuration digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization; commerce solutions; and content management solutions. Further, the company offers business analytics; custom applications; business integration; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise data and business intelligence; enterprise performance management; DevOps; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, automotive and transport products, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services and leisure, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

