Reviewing Moduslink Global Solutions (STCN) and Ctrip (CTRP)

Moduslink Global Solutions (NASDAQ: STCN) and Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moduslink Global Solutions and Ctrip’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moduslink Global Solutions $436.62 million 0.24 -$25.82 million N/A N/A Ctrip $4.15 billion 5.63 $329.22 million $0.59 73.19

Ctrip has higher revenue and earnings than Moduslink Global Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Moduslink Global Solutions has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moduslink Global Solutions and Ctrip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moduslink Global Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ctrip 0 7 7 0 2.50

Moduslink Global Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Ctrip has a consensus target price of $52.45, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Moduslink Global Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Moduslink Global Solutions is more favorable than Ctrip.

Profitability

This table compares Moduslink Global Solutions and Ctrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moduslink Global Solutions 10.02% -40.08% -7.54% Ctrip 8.00% 2.64% 1.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Moduslink Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Ctrip shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Moduslink Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Ctrip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ctrip beats Moduslink Global Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moduslink Global Solutions

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through four segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, and e-Business. The company offers material planning and factory supply solutions, including sourcing and delivering inbound materials, kitting and assembly of packaging materials and accessories, and managing logistics and delivery schedules into multiple manufacturing sites or partners; and value-added warehousing and distribution services, such as order management, pick, pack, ship, retail connectivity, demand planning, and integrated transportation management services, as well as solutions for the physical programming of digital content comprising software, firmware, upgrades, or promotional material onto various types of flash media. It also provides aftermarket services that include product returns management services for simplifying the returns process for retailers and manufacturers; and product repair and recovery services for clients to enhance the value of returned and excess inventory. In addition, the company offers e-business solutions, which comprise e-commerce, contact center, and financial management solutions, as well as entitlement management solution that uses a software platform, which enables clients to manage access to digital and multimedia products, content, features, and services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ctrip

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services; and sells Property Management System, as well as provides related maintenance services. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

