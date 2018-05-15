Reviewing Mastercard (MA) & Its Competitors

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is one of 119 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mastercard to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mastercard and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 2 29 0 2.94 Mastercard Competitors 739 3668 7089 287 2.59

Mastercard currently has a consensus target price of $184.72, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Mastercard’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 27.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mastercard has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 32.42% 91.56% 25.39% Mastercard Competitors 5.34% 6.77% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $12.50 billion $3.92 billion 41.95 Mastercard Competitors $2.54 billion $351.63 million 9.96

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Mastercard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company BSC. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

