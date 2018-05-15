Reviewing Hydrogenics (HYGS) and Lsb Industries (LXU)

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ: HYGS) and Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hydrogenics alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hydrogenics and Lsb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrogenics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lsb Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hydrogenics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Hydrogenics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hydrogenics is more favorable than Lsb Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hydrogenics and Lsb Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrogenics $48.05 million 2.62 -$11.14 million ($0.80) -10.19 Lsb Industries $427.50 million 0.36 -$29.21 million N/A N/A

Hydrogenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lsb Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Hydrogenics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lsb Industries has a beta of 4.42, meaning that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrogenics and Lsb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrogenics -22.86% -47.14% -15.55% Lsb Industries -7.12% -6.77% -2.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Hydrogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Lsb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hydrogenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Lsb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lsb Industries beats Hydrogenics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT Hydrogen Stations that supply on-site hydrogen for various hydrogen applications, including vehicle fueling, distributed power, and various industrial processes; and provides spare parts and services. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), merchant gas companies, end users, and oil and gas companies, as well as to electric power utilities. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM fuel cell products comprising HyPM fuel cell power modules that produce direct current (DC) power in standard outputs of 2.5, 5, 8, 12, 16, 30, 90, 120, and 200 kW; and HyPX Fuel Cell Power Pack, which includes a standard HyPM power module integrated with hydrogen storage tanks and ultracapacitors to provide higher power in short bursts. Its HyPM fuel cell products also consist of integrated fuel cell systems that are used for portable and stationary applications, including portable and auxiliary power units for military applications, and DC or DC backup power system for cellular tower sites, as well as provides engineering development services for new or custom products. This segment sells its products primarily to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; and exhaust stream additives applications. In addition, the company provides industrial grade AN, AN solutions, and specialty HDAN solutions for the specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. LSB Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.