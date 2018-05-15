Reviewing Essent Group (ESNT) and Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Assured Guaranty pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Essent Group does not pay a dividend. Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

87.7% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Essent Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essent Group and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 68.82% 18.80% 13.49% Assured Guaranty 40.53% 7.97% 3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Essent Group and Assured Guaranty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Assured Guaranty 0 0 4 0 3.00

Essent Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.35%. Assured Guaranty has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.57%. Given Essent Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Essent Group is more favorable than Assured Guaranty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essent Group and Assured Guaranty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $576.51 million 6.02 $379.74 million $3.10 11.41 Assured Guaranty $1.74 billion 2.29 $730.00 million N/A N/A

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than Essent Group.

Volatility & Risk

Essent Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essent Group beats Assured Guaranty on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various types of the United States public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, and other public finance bonds; and various types of non-United States public finance obligations comprising infrastructure finance, regulated utilities, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various types of the United States and non-United States structured finance obligations, including pooled corporate obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, insurance securitization obligations, consumer receivables securities, financial products, commercial receivables securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other structured finance securities. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

