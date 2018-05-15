Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RVNC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray set a $48.00 target price on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.08.

Revance Therapeutics opened at $30.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 33,807.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $105,846.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,245.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,366 shares of company stock worth $3,182,947. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.