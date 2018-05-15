Revain (R) Price Down 7% This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00010099 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market cap of $159.85 million and $3.08 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00762941 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00056382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00148827 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00092036 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Kuna, BitFlip, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

