Resources Connection, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (RECN)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th.

RECN stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $494.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.17. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Michael H. Wargotz sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $95,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,073 shares in the company, valued at $446,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

