Research Solutions (RSSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 15th, 2018 // No Comments

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%.

OTCMKTS:RSSS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Earnings History for Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply