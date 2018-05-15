Research Solutions (RSSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%.

OTCMKTS:RSSS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

