Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for K12 (LRN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of K12 (NYSE: LRN) recently:

5/2/2018 – K12 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/28/2018 – K12 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

4/27/2018 – K12 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

4/25/2018 – K12 had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2018 – K12 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2018 – K12 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Shares of K12 traded down $0.01, reaching $15.12, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 144,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,282. The company has a market capitalization of $621.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.77. K12 has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.30 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts expect that K12 will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 3,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $53,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.