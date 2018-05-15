Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Electronics for Imaging (EFII)

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ: EFII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2018 – Electronics for Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/4/2018 – Electronics for Imaging was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2018 – Electronics for Imaging was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2018 – Electronics for Imaging had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2018 – Electronics for Imaging was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Electronics for Imaging traded up $0.58, hitting $33.12, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 391,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,922. Electronics for Imaging has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Electronics for Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Electronics for Imaging will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics for Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $241,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $755,550 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronics for Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronics for Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Electronics for Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Electronics for Imaging by 188.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Electronics for Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

