Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Titanium Transportation’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TTR)

Titanium Transportation (CVE:TTR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Titanium Transportation alerts:

Shares of Titanium Transportation opened at C$1.34 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Titanium Transportation has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$1.38.

Titanium Transportation (CVE:TTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.06 million. Titanium Transportation had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

About Titanium Transportation

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.