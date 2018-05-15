Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group opened at $15.10 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.60 million. equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad Stone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,283.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Delbert Christensen purchased 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,315.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $797,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,441 shares of company stock worth $332,576 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 138,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,376,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

