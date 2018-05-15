Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.
Shares of Renewable Energy Group opened at $15.10 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.
In other news, CFO Chad Stone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,283.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Delbert Christensen purchased 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,315.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $797,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,441 shares of company stock worth $332,576 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 138,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,376,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.