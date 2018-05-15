Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Hits New 1-Year High and Low Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 128122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Specifically, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 20,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,096.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad Stone bought 2,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,283.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,441 shares of company stock valued at $332,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.60 million. research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 129,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 128,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

