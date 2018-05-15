Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 25.94% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKDA shares. Piper Jaffray set a $20.00 target price on Arcadia Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Eric J. Rey sold 21,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $964,551.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zhongjin Lu sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock worth $1,189,047 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences opened at $9.16 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -5.70. Arcadia Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($4.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 686.10% and a negative return on equity of 259.46%.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology trait company. The Company develops a portfolio of yield and traits addressing multiple crops that supply the global food and feed markets. It has a pipeline of products in development incorporating its traits, including products that are in advanced stages of development or on the market.

