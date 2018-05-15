Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 22,200 Shares of China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (CADC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADC) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of China Advanced Construction Materials Group worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Advanced Construction Materials Group opened at $2.80 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.31. China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

China Advanced Construction Materials Group (NASDAQ:CADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. China Advanced Construction Materials Group had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its products include ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concrete products; and compound admixture concrete, lightweight aggregate concrete, thermostat concrete, and C100 high performance concrete products.

