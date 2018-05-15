Regions Financial (RF) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Regions Financial traded down $0.12, hitting $19.20, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 7,976,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,352,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 8.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, Chairman Grayson Hall sold 193,228 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $3,737,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 112,333 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $2,093,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,758.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,337 shares of company stock worth $10,739,220 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,945,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,804,000 after acquiring an additional 165,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,658,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,063,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after acquiring an additional 832,369 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,716,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,059,000 after acquiring an additional 870,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,307,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,717,000 after acquiring an additional 213,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

