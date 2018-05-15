REGENXBIO (RGNX) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $51.15

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 643400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 71.28 and a beta of -1.23.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $2.04. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,671,873.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,100. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,130,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,610,000 after buying an additional 705,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 987,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 378,612 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $5,970,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.