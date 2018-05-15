Red Hat Software (RHT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Red Hat Software from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Red Hat Software to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 price objective on Red Hat Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Red Hat Software to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.76.

Shares of Red Hat Software opened at $164.75 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Red Hat Software has a 12 month low of $164.13 and a 12 month high of $173.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. Red Hat Software’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $3,371,477.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $713,357.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $17,167,724. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,643 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat Software by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Amplify Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat Software by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

