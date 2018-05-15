Red Hat Software (RHT) Position Lessened by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Red Hat Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Red Hat Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Red Hat Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Red Hat Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Red Hat Software to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Red Hat Software to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.76.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $713,357.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at $55,920,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 20,529 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $3,371,477.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,167,724. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHT stock opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a fifty-two week low of $164.13 and a fifty-two week high of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Hat Software

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

