Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ZAGG (ZAGG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ZAGG (NASDAQ: ZAGG):

5/12/2018 – ZAGG was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2018 – ZAGG was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

5/9/2018 – ZAGG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2018 – ZAGG was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2018 – ZAGG was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2018 – ZAGG was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ ZAGG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. ZAGG Inc has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.28. ZAGG had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. ZAGG’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ZAGG Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZAGG news, Director Cheryl A. Larabee sold 18,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $269,427.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,190.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZAGG by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZAGG by 93.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 705,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ZAGG during the fourth quarter worth $14,151,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its stake in ZAGG by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 591,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 174,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ZAGG by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

