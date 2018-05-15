Realty Income (O) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.40.

O opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 18 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.95%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,683 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 219,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 636.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

