RCI Hospitality (RICK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

RICK opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.42.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 686.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

