Raymond James Increases First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target to C$25.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.45.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,659. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$22.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

