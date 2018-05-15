Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.14 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Quest Diagnostics traded down $1.00, hitting $101.93, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 1,798 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $187,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 494 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $50,753.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,333.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $10,385,983. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

